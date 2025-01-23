Narube questions push for change

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube has cast doubt on the feasibility of reviewing the 2013 Constitution.

Narube questioned the government’s seriousness in pursuing the review, suggesting that the move might be a diversionary tactic.

He pointed out the hurdles involved particularly the requirement for 75 percent approval from registered voters, a threshold he described as “extremely difficult” to achieve.

Article continues after advertisement

While acknowledging the possibility of securing the necessary parliamentary majority, he argued that gaining widespread public endorsement would be nearly impossible, especially given the diverse views on potential amendments.

“It’s not impossible, but what I’m saying is it is extremely difficult. These are not only 75% of those that vote, it’s 75% of the registered voters. So that means that the benchmark is quite high. And depending on what amendments that are going to be proposed, there will be people that disagree with that amendment. And I don’t think this government is serious in amending the constitution anyway.”

Narube adds immunity clauses within the Constitution which protect key figures as a likely deterrent for any genuine attempt at amendments.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, however, remains optimistic, stating that the government could work with opposition members who are sympathetic to the review.

Despite this, Rabuka acknowledged the difficulty of securing public approval, given the fluctuating number of registered voters.

Cabinet has agreed to finalize a Bill amending relevant provisions of Chapter 11 of the Constitution for tabling in Parliament.

A Constitution Review Commission is also expected to be appointed to oversee the process.