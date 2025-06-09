Naiyaga overcomes challenges to be admitted to the bar

Mere Waqabaca Naiyaga

Years of dedication and sacrifice finally paid off for 24-year-old Mere Waqabaca Naiyaga, who was among the 44 legal practitioners admitted to the bar yesterday.

Naiyaga completed her LLB studies online while residing in the remote island of Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, and later undertook her Professional Diploma in Legal Practice in Fiji.

Being the only regional student studying online from the Cook Islands for five years proved to be Naiyaga’s greatest challenge.

“My father passed away in 2017, so my mother has been my stronghold. And also my faith in Jesus Christ.”

Naiyaga encourages young people to pursue their dreams, insisting that determination matters more than wealth.

“If you want to pursue law, I say go ahead. You don’t need to be rich. As long as you have the hunger to finish your degree, you can achieve it.”

Chief Justice Salesi Temo, reminded the new practitioners that discipline is fundamental in law.

The ceremony marked the beginning of new legal careers, as these legal practioners carry the responsibility to uphold justice and serve the community with integrity.

