Naiqama reappointed FBS CEO

Kemueli Naiqama.

The Ministry of Finance has reappointed Kemueli Naiqama as the Chief Executive of the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Naiqama was terminated as the Bureau Chief Executive in September 2021, for failure to comply with Section 5 of the Statistics Act 1961.

Naiqama has over 28 years of experience in official statistics, economic policy making and strategic planning.

He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific, Post Graduate Certificate in International Relations, Bachelor of Arts majoring in Economics and a Bachelor of Technology.

Naiqama has held senior leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance/Strategic Planning, Fiji Bureau of Statistics and the Office of the Prime Minister.

He was also seconded to serve as the Directors Advisor at the Asian Development Bank.

He has also served in various Government and Regional Committees.

Kemueli hails from Cakaudrove and attended Ratu Kadavulevu School to complete his secondary education.