Nadi gets new LTA Office

The Land Transport Authority today officially launched a series of significant initiatives in Nadi aimed at improving road safety, accessibility, and service delivery to the public.

The new facilities include the full-fledged LTA office in Waimalika, the Nadi Express Office in Martintar, and the introduction of portable speed cameras to enhance road safety and compliance with regulations.

LTA Board Chair, Inosi Kuridrani today revealed plans to strengthen monitoring capacity in the Western Division.

“I also want to mention here that your LTA board is currently in the process of acquiring additional cameras and in conjunction with the Fiji Roads Authority to establish more portable cameras, especially for the new roads that are coming up in the plan.”

Kurudrani adds that they are also exploring the introduction of a GPS monitoring system for Public Service Vehicle permit holders.

He says this will allow them to monitor illegal runs.

