Nadi family raises concerns over 13-year Land Bank delay

A Nadi family who bought into the previous government’s promise of benefits under the Land Bank scheme are now claiming they have been short-changed.

Dr Sailasa Laudola Misimisi, son-in-law of the owner of the Legalega property in question, claims it has been held under the Land Bank scheme for 13 years with no return or progress in terms of its development.

Dr Misimisi, the legal title holder through power of attorney, says the land was handed to the government in 2013 with the expectation that it would be developed and sold for the benefit of the Tokatoka Vunamasei of the Mataqali Vunamaoli in Saunaka Village.

He says the agreement at the time was that the government would develop the land, sell lots, deduct development costs, and return the remaining proceeds to the landowners.

“The only development that you can see is the tarsealed road and lamp posts. No lights. That’s it.”

Dr Misimisi also claims there is no formal written contract between the landowners and the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources outlining timelines, obligations, or financial arrangements.

He says the family is still waiting for financial statements requested last year, adding that emails and calls to the Land Use Unit, as well as letters to senior officials, have gone unanswered.

With the land left unattended and overgrown, Dr Misimisi says it has now become a place where illicit activities are carried out, increasing risks for the surrounding community.

“It has become a drinking site for people. It has become a drug-filled area for other people in this community. We can’t do anything. It is not under our custody. It is under them. They have to front up and take responsibility and don’t take things lightly from the iTaukei.”

FBC News sent questions to the Ministry of Lands and the Land Bank Department and is awaiting a response

