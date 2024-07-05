Multimillion dollar Vanua Ranch aims to open in 2026

Steve Howard

The owners of Vanua Ranch, a first for Fiji, aim to open their business in 2026. During the media session of the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit in Nadi, Director Steve Howard announced that it will be located in Uciwai.

The multi-million-dollar project promises a unique fusion of farm-based experiences and high-end accommodation.

Howard said the centrepiece of Vanua Ranch will be its collection of 17 high-premium boutique villas, strategically offering breathtaking 180-degree views from Momi to Denarau Island, with the Mamanuca islands at the forefront.

He shared that the idea for Vanua Ranch began 15 years ago, nurtured through long-standing relationships with Fijian friends.

“Our goals have always been to enhance the cultural experience when you come to Fiji. To achieve that, we will definitely be employing local villagers for most of our services. Additionally, giving back to those communities by providing grants, opportunities for further education, and supporting local trades is very important to us,” said Howard.”

Howard emphasized that Vanua Ranch represents a new category of agritourism in Fiji.

Beyond luxurious accommodations, the resort aims to integrate immersive farm-to-table experiences and cultural engagements with local farming practices.

This holistic approach not only enhances guest experiences but also promotes sustainable tourism practices.