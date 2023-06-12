Multifaceted approach needed to address ill-treatment of people

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There is a need to develop a multi-faceted approach that encompasses preventative measures, accountability mechanisms, and support for victims in order to address torture and ill-treatment among its people.

This was highlighted by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga while opening the Pacific Learning Exchange on the United Nations Convention against Torture at the Intercontinental Resort and Spa this morning.

He says there are instances when torture and ill-treatment of people stem from systematic issues such as inadequate legal frameworks and societal attitudes that perpetuate violence and discrimination.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The A-G states that torture and ill-treatment of any form deny the dignity of any human being, and their eradication remains a global challenge.

He also highlights that such workshops are crucial as participants share knowledge and learn from one another.

Turaga says this way, they will find new and innovative ways to ensure that our future generation inherits a culture of compassion that recognizes that everyone deserves to be treated equally.