Multi-million dollar investment by Meenoos

Meenoos has invested four million dollars to open its second shop in Labasa Town.

Operations Manager, Satish Nair says this is part their long-term plan to upgrade shops around the country.

Nair says this will also ensure they meet customer demands.

“Labasa was now growing up, so we thought of getting another shop … give customers a new environment of shopping. So, that is why we have created a new environment here.”

The new branch provides employment to 20 people.

Labasa Town Special Administrator, Ami Kohli says this is a proud moment, as investors have shown confidence in expanding their brand in the Northern Division.