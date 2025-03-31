Multi-Ethnic grants empower communities with diverse projects

The revival of the Multi-Ethnic Grant Program after 14 years reflects the government’s commitment to empowering diverse communities and ensuring their active participation in society.

The grants were disbursed across six categories including 3 cemetery projects, 7 church and temple renovations, 5 youth and women’s groups, 7 institutions, 11 mandalis, and 7 villages.

Acting Permanent Secretary Reshmi Kumari says the grants will help communities with various projects.

“The areas where we are going to give the grant include fencing, renovations for your spiritual buildings, such as temples and mosques, as well as churches, musical instruments, equipment. At some places, we are providing grants for accessibility, water management, and shared materials.”

A representative from a temple in Navua, Amma Janaki, says the grant will assist in purchasing temple idols from Tamil Nadu, South India.

“We are not dealing with people suppliers in Fiji basically we have temple idols coming all the way from Tamil Nadu which is South India so it was a challenging for me when I don’t speak the language Tamil and trying to converse with them that this is exactly what I need so there was a delay there.”

Janaki adds that once the idols arrive in Fiji, there will be an official opening, and the temple hopes to have the Minister present for the event.

Grant recipient Josivini Vakauta says they will utilize the grant to install solar lights and posts in areas with limited lighting.

“We applied for solar community solar so it was 50 bags, 25 post and 40 lights and we are going to use it in the community where the dark places are where they always play some children’s nowadays, safeguard for us to go at night there’s a light before there was no heat was still dark yeah.”

Vakauta says even though there were some doubt and rumors in the community about the grant she was hopeful that the solar lights will improve safety.

Gyan Mandali Vice President Anendra Prasad says the grant will assist them in purchasing musical instruments for the mandali.

“The children need more sound and more music. People like to go on stage with their instruments,” Prasad explained, showing excitement for the potential to provide a creative outlet for the youth in the community.

He says many children are eager to take the stage and showcase their talents and the new equipment will provide them with an opportunity to express their creativity.

The Ministry encourages recipients to share photos of their progress with the media office to promote transparency and raise awareness about the types of community assistance being offered.

