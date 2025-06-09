Multi-agency drive boosts disaster alerts

[Source: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji is working with government and industry partners to boost Fiji’s multi-hazard early warning capabilities.

The initiative aims to deliver faster and clearer disaster alerts across all communication platforms.

Telecom Fiji CEO Charles Goundar said that strengthening early warning systems was a commitment to protecting lives.

He states that Telecom is ensuring its networks and systems can reliably send critical alerts when communities need them most.

Live & Learn Fiji Country Director Doris Susau points out that the partnership combines technical expertise with community-focused resilience work.



[Source: Supplied]

She adds that this approach will help communities prepare, respond and stay safe during disasters.

The partnership involves the National Disaster Risk Management Office, Fiji Meteorological Service, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Ministry of Communications, the Telecom Authority of Fiji and other telecommunications providers.

A key part of the project is the Common Alerting Protocol which sends alerts simultaneously through SMS, radio, TV, mobile apps, websites and sirens.

Telecom Fiji will assess current systems, map infrastructure, identify gaps and design CAP integration to ensure alerts reach every community.

Expected outputs include readiness assessments, infrastructure maps, technical designs, policy recommendations and a phased investment plan.

The initiative is supported financially by the Governments of India, Australia, the United Kingdom and the European Union through CDRI’s Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund.

Telecom Fiji states it is committed to providing timely, life-saving information to communities across Fiji.

