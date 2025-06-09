Muana-i-Cake villagers celebrate opening of self-funded dispensary

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Villagers of Muana-i-Cake in Rewa are celebrating the opening of their new self-funded dispensary, which will now provide a dedicated workspace for the community health worker serving the area.

Commissioning the facility, Minister for Health Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu praised the villagers for taking the initiative to build the dispensary themselves.

He says many communities request the Ministry to construct similar facilities, but with the large number of villages and settlements across Fiji, that isn’t always possible.

Dr. Lalabalavu says when communities take the first step, the Ministry is ready to support by stocking the dispensary and providing training for community health workers.

He reminded those workers that they play a critical frontline role as the first point of contact for healthcare at village level.



After the opening, the Minister met with community health workers in the area to hear their concerns and discuss challenges they face.

He was accompanied by Dr Mark Jacobs from the World Health Organisation and Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

