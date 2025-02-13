MOU to boost reporting standards

[ FilePhoto: Chair Nitin Gandhi ]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange and the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants have signed an agreement to enhance reporting standards in Fiji’s stock market.

The partnership aims to boost investor confidence, transparency, and governance in capital markets.

South Pacific Stock Exchange Board Chair Nitin Gandhi states that partnerships enable them to make informed decisions.

“One way to grow is to collaborate with strategic partners to ensure that the investors and the public at large continue to receive and know about better informed decisions for themselves in terms of the financial markets in which they could invest and prosper.”

Gandhi says that FICA will assist the listed entities to maintain their reporting structures.

He adds that at the same time, Fiji Institute of Child Accountants will also ensure that the listed entities oblige by ensuring corporate reporting and public sector reporting is enhanced.

Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants President Wiliki Takiverata says that this MOU will formalize the collaboration between the parties in a number of areas, with enhancing the standard of financial reporting for listed companies in the south Pacific Stock Exchange.

