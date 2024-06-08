Motorists urged to comply with demarcation

The Land Transport Authority is reminding motorists to observe urban clearways, which denote restricted parking during specific hours to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says recent assessments show motorists have been disregarding essential demarcations on public roads, exacerbating congestion and hindering traffic flow during peak hours.

Rokosawa says the LTA enforcement and standards team is intensifying its monitoring efforts to address the increasing instances of illegal parking in urban clearways.

Motorists found in violation will be subject to penalties under Section 106 of the Land Transport Act, specifically for Obstruction, which carries a fixed penalty of $75.

Rokosawa says the primary purpose of urban clearways is to ensure the free and unimpeded flow of traffic during peak hours.

He stresses that disregarding these clearway restrictions not only disrupts traffic flow but also creates significant inconvenience and safety hazards for other road users.