More urologists needed in the country

The demand for urology services is increasing in Fiji, and there is a need for more specialists in this area.

This is according to the Senior Registrar at the Urology Clinic, Doctor Parneet Harish, who says that currently there are only two qualified urologists in Fiji.

Urology is a part of health care that deals with diseases of the male and female urinary tract.

Dr. Harish says that as most of their patients are male, more specialists are needed to cater to the growing population.

“Men have a very different approach to health; they don’t want to talk about their health; they won’t come out openly about what is happening to them because most of our clientele is old men, so being a male in this department actually helps them to come and open up, and I have seen a lot who will not rather open up to a female doctor or a doctor with whom they are not comfortable.”



Doctor Parneet Harish

Dr. Harish says this is a field that not many want to join.

“This is a field a lot of people do not want to join, and like we say, we do the plumbing work. We are in charge of the kidney and bladder, and we ensure that the plumbing is all good, and a lot of people do not want to do the plumbing work.”

The Ministry of Health will prioritize retaining and increasing the health workforce in the upcoming budget.