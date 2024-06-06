More focus towards solving municipalities’ challenges

Nausori Town [File Photo]

The Local Government Ministry is working closely with special administrators to address existing loopholes in the municipalities.

While all municipalities recently submitted their annual reports to the standing committee, issues such as financial mismanagement, lack of compliance, overdue rates, and financial constraints have been at the forefront.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that while some are recurring issues, many of these problems can be resolved with proper management and planning.

“The ministry is now strengthening its monitoring and compliance aspect of administration and getting auditors to be able to monitor the very important activities, especially the projects, as well as the finances as well as the council.”

Nalumisa also emphasizes the need to maintain accountability and transparency.

The Local government Ministry reiterates that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that municipalities operate efficiently and responsibly.