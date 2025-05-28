More Fijians turning to India for life-saving medical care

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta says India is expanding its healthcare support to Fiji, responding to a noticeable rise in Fijians seeking medical treatment there.

Mehta highlighted that each year, many people from the Pacific, including Fiji, travel to India for advanced care like surgery, organ transplants, cancer treatment, and holistic wellness.

He stresses that India views healthcare partnerships as a shared responsibility built on trust and knowledge.

The High Commissioner adds that Indian hospitals are preferred for their global standards, skilled professionals, affordable care, and minimal wait times, qualities they hope to help develop in Fiji.

“India’s experience can serve as a model for the Pacific, including Fiji. As we say in India, vasudhaiva kutumbakam, which is, “The world is one family.” Nowhere is this spirit more evident than in our special relationship with Fiji.”

Speaking at the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences International Health Conference, Mehta highlighted that India is not only building a hospital in Fiji but also providing training for local health workers.

“We are also enhancing capacity building under the Indian ITEC Program, enabling Fijian healthcare professionals to train in leading Indian institutions. Our support also includes telemedicine platforms and digital health integration to bridge the geographical barriers.”

Uni Fiji’s Pro-Chancellor Pundit Bhuwan Dutt hopes the conference will contribute to improving the health sector in Fiji and the region.

“I truly believe this conference will open new doors, not just for Fiji but for the entire Pacific region. Looking ahead, we’re also preparing to launch our own academic journal and expand platforms for health discussions that will drive national and regional benefits.”

The pro-chancellor stated that the conference provides a platform for researchers, academics, and healthcare professionals to share insights and foster collaboration.

The goal is to shape the future of health in the Pacific by encouraging deeper research, innovative ideas, and transformative academic partnerships.

