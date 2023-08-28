More emphasis on creating a favorable business environment

Acting Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Filimoni Vosarogo, says there is a need for a more favorable and supportive business environment for entrepreneurship to flourish.

Vosorago officiated at the Pacific Islands Entrepreneurship Expo in Suva this morning.

He says more needs to be done in accessing finance, information, mentorship, training, ease of doing business, and a favorable regulatory framework.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Minister says that while the region recovers from the pandemic and climate change, a strong entrepreneurial community will bolster the economy’s resilience.

He also underscored the critical role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

“Given the challenges already highlighted earlier, your innovation is the region’s front-runner in overcoming them or even using them to our advantage. The limited resources we already operate with mean that we have to be smarter and more efficient with how we use them, and this principle also applies to entrepreneurs as much as anything else.”

Vosarogo adds that such a forum could potentially lead to the establishment of a regional body or committee for MSMEs in the Pacific.

He adds that this will create better visibility and a stronger footprint to collectively work together to lobby for donor support.