More arrests following separate drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A drug raid conducted in the Northern Division has resulted in the discovery of more than 4,000 plants believed to be marijuana from the Vusasivo area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the raid conducted by a team of officers from the Savusavu Police Station resulted in the seizure of the plants.

In the Eastern Division, a 42-year-old man was arrested yesterday after he was found with plant materials and dried leaves believed to be marijuana at the Vunikoka Settlement.

Another case registered in the Eastern Division resulted in the arrest of seven people following a raid in Nausori where leaves believed to be marijuana, white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, and syringes filled with clear liquid believed to be illicit drugs were discovered.

In the Southern Division, two men aged 47 and 29 were arrested in Raiwai following the discovery of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said in Nadi, two officers on patrol conducted a search inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of white powder believed to be cocaine.

Arrested were two men, aged 21 and 39, both from Votualevu.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.