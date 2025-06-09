Momentum builds for fossil fuel phase-out at COP30

As COP30 enters its second week, global support for establishing a Transition Away from Fossil Fuels Roadmap is accelerating at a remarkable speed.

A new analysis from 350.org and partners shows how what began as a single call for action has rapidly grown into a powerful push to anchor a fossil fuel phase-out at the heart of the emerging Mutirão Pact.

Last night, the long-anticipated consultation text from the COP30 Presidency was issued, highlighting the major sticking points at COP30 – closing the ambition gap created by poor country climate pledges (NDCs) and securing finance.

Article continues after advertisement

350.org Managing Director of Campaigns and Networks Savio Carvalho says the world needs a credible response to the gaping hole in climate ambition.

Carvalho says turning the COP28 promise into real action isn’t optional – as they need urgent action to bring global temperatures down to what is needed for a livable planet.

He says the global shift is already underway: renewable energy is expanding faster than any other source, as confirmed by the International Energy Agency.

350.org Pacific Council Elder says Suluafi Brianna Fruean says a transition away from fossil fuels is not a new concept for the Pacific, it’s a demand we’ve made at every COP and every room we’ve been in.

Fruean says the growing support for a roadmap to this reality is a sign that the age of fossil fuels is over.

Fruean says they need to ensure that any plans for a fossil fuel-free future are built with community and frontline needs at the heart and implemented in a way that does not leave vulnerable communities behind.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.