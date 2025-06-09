Momentum builds for fossil fuel phase-out at COP30

As COP30 enters its second week, global support for establishing a Transition Away from Fossil Fuels Roadmap is accelerating at a remarkable speed.
A new analysis from 350.org and partners shows how what began as a single call for action has rapidly grown into a powerful push to anchor a fossil fuel phase-out at the heart of the emerging Mutirão Pact.
Last night, the long-anticipated consultation text from the COP30 Presidency was issued, highlighting the major sticking points at COP30 – closing the ambition gap created by poor country climate pledges (NDCs) and securing finance.
350.org Managing Director of Campaigns and Networks Savio Carvalho says the world needs a credible response to the gaping hole in climate ambition.
Carvalho says turning the COP28 promise into real action isn’t optional – as they need urgent action to bring global temperatures down to what is needed for a livable planet.
He says the global shift is already underway: renewable energy is expanding faster than any other source, as confirmed by the International Energy Agency.
350.org Pacific Council Elder says Suluafi Brianna Fruean says a transition away from fossil fuels is not a new concept for the Pacific, it’s a demand we’ve made at every COP and every room we’ve been in.
Fruean says the growing support for a roadmap to this reality is a sign that the age of fossil fuels is over.
Fruean says they need to ensure that any plans for a fossil fuel-free future are built with community and frontline needs at the heart and implemented in a way that does not leave vulnerable communities behind.
