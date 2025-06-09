MoH calls for vigilance to protect children during school holidays

[file photo]

Parents, grandparents, and caregivers have been urged to exercise extreme vigilance during the final weeks of the school holidays.

The advice follows a spike in serious, preventable injuries among children, which include fractures from falls, severe burns, and accidental poisoning.

The Ministry of Health says rise in emergency admissions for such cases has been directly linked to common holiday scenarios.

These include unsupervised play leading to dangerous climbs, experimentation with homemade items like bamboo guns, access to hot liquids, and accidental ingestion of household chemicals.

The Ministry has reminded parents and guardians that the safety of our children is a community-wide responsibility.

It says a moment of distraction can lead to a lifetime of regret and are urging every adult to actively supervise children, secure potential hazards in the home, and be prepared to act in an emergency.

