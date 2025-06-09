MoE boosts students support programs

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is ramping up efforts to identify at-risk students and prevent school dropouts.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says that over the last three years, the Ministry has increased workshops and symposiums held during school breaks to address student challenges.

He adds that targeted meetings are also underway with school heads in the Central and Eastern Divisions to help leaders spot early warning signs and provide timely intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we hope that these kinds of workshops, symposiums, and forums will assist them, will make them understand the importance of their role and also the importance of their duty to the students that are in their classes, in their schools.”

Radrodro says the Ministry plans to expand these initiatives nationwide, incorporating career guidance, counseling, and peer support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.