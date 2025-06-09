Mobile app makes life insurance easier

LICI General Manager Operations, Shridhar Namdeo Pathare. [Photo: FILE]

The Life Insurance Corporation of India Fiji, is accelerating its digital transformation.

The company is introducing new technology to improve customer experience, strengthen record-keeping, and speed up claim settlements.

General Manager Operations, Shridhar Namdeo Pathare, states that digitalization has become a key pillar of LICI’s operations as it marks 69 years of service to Fijians.

He highlighted the introduction of a customer mobile application, allowing policyholders to access services more efficiently, reduce turnaround times and receive faster support.

“Operational efficiency is another very important criteria, because with the help of that efficiency, we can garner a good return from our investment, so we can deliver a good bonus rates to our customers. This is our main primary purpose.”

Manager Underwriter Jayant Shende points out that the company has also made major progress in digitizing its historical records.

“The policy is very old, and every document is very important, right, till the final payout for that policy. So, we scanned each and every paper from that particular policy. Some policies were having the hundreds of papers, and as our managers said, we scanned almost 90,000 files.”

Alongside digital improvements, LICI Fiji continues to offer 18 tailored and innovative insurance products, covering more than 60,000 lives across Fiji.

