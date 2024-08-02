Moala's agriculture gets a boost with new nursery

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

In a significant step towards bolstering food security and nutrition, the villagers of Naroi in Moala celebrated the inauguration of a new nursery last week.

Sponsored by British American Tobacco, the facility aims to support local agriculture.

While officiating at the event, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the nursery will have a positive impact on the community.

Tunabuna highlights the new nursery will enhance the availability of nutritious food in Moala, thereby combating non-communicable diseases.

“Now the farmers are going to get free planting material from this greenhouse, so they should be able to improve providing the families with nutritious food. They can also be selling vegetables in the local communities.”

Tunabuna emphasizes that this initiative will not only support their fight against NCD but also empower farmers with the resources they need.

British American Tobacco General Manager Sam Dormor believes the new greenhouse will open opportunities for food security and income generation for the people of Naroi.

“Through Grow Plus, we have distributed vegetable seedlings, tomatoes, eggplants, and chillies to farmers on the mainland. We reached the 500,000 seedling mark last year and set an ambitious target of achieving 1 million seedlings this year.”

The community of Naroi expressed their gratitude for the new facility, recognizing its potential to transform local farming practices and improve overall health outcomes.