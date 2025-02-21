Mixed reactions on SCGC election

People have mixed feelings about the upcoming Sugar Cane Growers Council election.

Many oppose holding the election, while others worry that it won’t address the growers’ real concerns and will become politicized.

This concern was echoed by Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh when he submitted the Sugar Industry Amendment Bill of 2024, stating that the ministry is working to ensure accountability and transparency during the election.

[Photo: Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh]

Singh emphasized that the election will serve as a platform for sugarcane farmers to voice their concerns and present their requests, allowing them to actively participate in shaping decisions that affect their industry.

“So, when the election happens, the growers’ councilor goes out into the field and discusses the problems, and the farmers connect with the office and with the FSC. Together. And this is one of the reasons why our cane production went down — because our people were not going out into the field.”

However, standing committee member Jone Usamate warned that if the election proceeds, the introduction of politics could disrupt unity within cooperatives, impacting their productivity.



[Source: Sugar Research Institute of Fiji – Sugarcane Growers Council]

“One, you made the point that it is important not to bring politics into the industry. One of the concerns that I have gathered from what I’ve seen so far is that this is a major concern. If we do have elections, politics will come in. As you articulated, when there was no politics, things went well.”

In response, Singh said they will ensure guidelines are in place so that any candidate standing for election will not be linked to or represent any particular organization.

The Sugar Cane Growers Council election submission has been made, and if approved, the election is scheduled to take place this year.

