Ministry warns of cultural knowledge loss

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has raised concerns over the declining engagement of iTaukei youth in traditional protocols, warning that important cultural knowledge and practices are at risk of fading away.

Minister Jese Saukuru says many young people are increasingly absorbed in social media, showing less interest in cultural traditions.

“Our culture is not being transferred to our young ones. There is a need to introduce program that will get them engaged.”

He stresses the need for programmes that can spark youths’ interest and keep them actively engaged, while urging parents to better understand their children and involve them in learning and practising traditional knowledge.

