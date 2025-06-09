Ministry urges farmers to grow more than sugarcane

[file photo]

The Agriculture Ministry is urging farmers to diversify their crops and grow vegetables and root crops alongside sugarcane to meet market demand.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna states the move aims to improve cash flow for farmers and increase the supply of local produce particularly for the tourism sector.

“We have been recommending supplementary crops to address market needs and cash flow. There’s a big demand for locally grown vegetables, especially for our hotel markets.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna adds that most vegetables used in hotels are still imported, and boosting local production will help reduce costs and support rural communities.

The Minister points out that supporting hotels with local produce can help reduce the cost of operations and allow tourists to spend more in local markets.

The Ministry said it would continue promoting crop diversification programs to strengthen food security and support sustainable agriculture.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.