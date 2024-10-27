Ministry to review firework license applications

Shoppers buying fireworks

The Ministry for Mineral Resources will assess all firework license applications on a case-by-case basis.

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources, Paula Cirikiyasawa, says this approach ensures that each request is thoroughly reviewed, taking into account specific circumstances.

He says that while Diwali is an important festival celebrated nationwide, the ministry will not impose overly restrictive measures.

“I know that Diwali is a very significant festival for the people of this country, so this is not something that will be very restrictive, but I know that precautions will be taken with the issuance of those permits.”

He adds that the ministry will also ensure that all applicants meet the required safety standards.

The General Manager of Mahesh Syndicate, Vinay Kumar, notes that the variety of fireworks has been limited due to strict regulations.

Kumar adds that rising prices are affecting consumer behavior, with people becoming more selective about their purchases.

He emphasizes that they focus on importing high-quality fireworks to ensure people can enjoy them safely, without the risk of injury.