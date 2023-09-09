Ministry to appoint more liaison officers

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh.

The Ministry of Employment is considering the appointment of two additional liaison officers based in Australia to address concerns raised by Fijian workers.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh notes that workers frequently express issues related to minimum working hours, deductions, and the cost of living.

With a growing number of Fijians working in Australia, currently exceeding a thousand, and more expected to join them, there is currently only one liaison officer assigned to assist them.

Singh mentions that funding for a second officer’s position has been included in the current budget, and they plan to advertise the position soon.

“They would be visiting employers; they would be visiting sites; they would be talking to our people and listening to them. At the same time, we’ve also approved in the current budget a toll-free line that all our workers will be able to utilize to call directly and register their grievance so that they can be referred to the country’s liaison officer, who will then attend to them expeditiously.”

Singh adds with close to 700 workers in New Zealand, they are expected to appoint the first liaison officer soon.