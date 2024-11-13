Ministry to address rising school dropout issues

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is partnering with the Ministry of Women to address the growing issue of school dropouts among children.

Minister for Culture and Heritage, Iferemi Vasu, says school dropouts often end up on the wrong side of the law, become involved in drug abuse, and eventually end up living on the streets.

He adds that tackling these issues is critical, not only to protect individuals but also to ensure the health, safety, and prosperity of entire communities.

“We need to work together. We also need to be proactive in the ways we do things. Like if something happens in the community, they will be keeping quiet. Nobody will go to the police and tell them. As I’ve said, we need to work together. The government, the religious leaders, the Vanua.”



Minister for Culture and Heritage, Iferemi Vasu

Vasu says the ministry is engaging with the provincial councils and will reach out to the Great Council of Chiefs to emphasize to communities the importance of working together to combat these issues.

He adds that parents need to be aware of their children’s activities.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of education, stating that if children are provided with a proper education, they will be equipped to take care of themselves in the future.