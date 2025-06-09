Ministry targets child street crisis

[file photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has intensified its campaign to remove children from the streets.

In the past week, 12 youths were placed in safe environments.

Some were reunited with families, while others were transferred to rehabilitation facilities.

Minister Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the initiative targets vulnerable children exposed to drugs, violence and the risk of HIV on Fiji’s streets.

She said the Ministry was working with the Fiji Police and social partners to move children into training, counselling and employment pathways.

Kiran joined stakeholders yesterday in their Inter-Agency Exit Strategy Pathway Partnerships meeting.

She states the integrated approach is designed to protect children from harm and give them a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity.

The Ministry has thanked Kauwai Home, Pearly Gates Home, Chevalier Training Facility and the Fiji Police for their role in providing shelter and support.

Members of the public are urged to report children at risk through the 24-hour Child Helpline on 1325.

