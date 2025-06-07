Ministry supports MSAF’s firm stance

[Photo Credit: Jimmy Bee]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has backed the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji’s Chief Executive Joweli Cawaki’s firm position on maritime safety and environmental compliance amid recent disputes with Goundar Shipping Services.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael stressed that safety and environmental laws are mandatory, saying that no individual or company is above the law.

This follows threats by Goundar Shipping to withdraw services and challenge MSAF’s oversight, which the Ministry condemned as unacceptable.

[Photo Credit: Jimmy Bee]

While acknowledging the importance of inter-island shipping, Dr. Michael highlighted the need to balance economic benefits with environmental protection, including concerns over marine disruption and emissions.

MECC requires a registered Environmental Impact Assessment before any clearance, with costs borne by proponents, in line with the Environment Management Act 2005.

Dr. Michael reaffirmed full support for MSAF’s technical assessments and called on all maritime operators to cooperate with authorities and uphold their legal responsibilities.

