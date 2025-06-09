Ministry supports 23 cane farmers in the North

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and the Sugar Industry have supported 23 sugarcane farmers from the Northern Division under the New Farmers and Lease Premium Assistance Program.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh reaffirmed the Government’s strong commitment to addressing one of the greatest barriers to sugarcane production: access to land.

He says that many aspiring and existing farmers often face difficulties with land acquisition and lease premiums, which hold them back from expanding their farming activities.

The program was introduced specifically to break down these barriers and give farmers the confidence and security to invest in their future.

“With this support, these farmers are now better equipped to start or expand their farming operations, contributing directly to the growth, vitality, and long-term sustainability of our sugar industry.”

Singh adds that access to land remains one of the biggest obstacles to growth in the sugar industry.

Hr says that by supporting new land acquisition and assisting with lease renewals, they are ensuring that farmers receive much-needed relief and can farm with confidence, security, and a clear future.

He further reiterated that the Government continues to work closely with the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the Ministry of Lands, and other stakeholders to address lease challenges and ensure secure land tenure for sugarcane farmers.

One of the recipients, Peni Ramulo of Yaudigi Village, Wailevu Tikina, shared how the grant of $1,100 will ease his financial burden and help upgrade his farm.

