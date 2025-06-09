Ministry signs deal to build child wellbeing center

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Habitat for Humanity Fiji to establish a Child Wellbeing Centre.

The centre will provide essential support services for street-dwelling children across all four divisions of Fiji.

This partnership is in line with the Ministry’s objectives under the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 and the Child Justice Act 2024, aiming to strengthen child protection systems and improve the wellbeing of vulnerable children.

The Centre will offer a safe and supportive environment for children in need of care, including services such as social support, psychosocial care, referral pathways, and reintegration programs.

Minister Sashi Kiran highlighted that this collaboration is a crucial step in reinforcing Fiji’s child protection framework.

“The Ministry will continue to work with key stakeholders, development partners, and civil society organizations to ensure every child in Fiji grows up safe, protected, and supported.”

The Minister also stressed that the initiative supports national priorities to protect children from neglect, exploitation, and abuse, while addressing the underlying causes that lead to children living and working on the streets.

This collaboration unites government leadership with community-based expertise to provide sustainable infrastructure that prioritizes child development, safety, and dignity.

Construction of the Child Wellbeing Centre will begin after completing the necessary technical and implementation arrangements.

The facility will be designed to meet the specific needs of children requiring care and protection services.

