Ministry sets new course for rural growth

The government’s push to overhaul its rural development strategy is now moving into action.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has begun a two-day National Rural Development Policy Consultation Toolbox Workshop in Suva.

This workshop follows the review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework and signals the start of nationwide consultations.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Permanent Secretary Mitieli Cama reminded participants that the new policy would steer the government’s priorities in rural and maritime areas in the years ahead.

He states it will set clear standards and support a unified, people-centred approach for all communities.

Staff from every division, district office and the Ministry’s headquarters are taking part.

They are being equipped with tools, templates and engagement guidelines to lead the consultation rollout.

The Ministry adds it is ready to work with communities across the country as Fiji strives for stronger, more inclusive and more resilient rural development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.