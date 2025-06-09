Ministry seeks Methodist Church support to tackle drugs and HIV

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Policing is seeking collaborations with the Methodist Church of Fiji in addressing drug abuse and HIV-related issues in communities.

Minister Ioane Naivalurua, yesterday, met with the President of the Church, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, to seek the church’s support.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration with the Methodist Church and intensifying advocacy and awareness on the dangers of drugs.

The engagement forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to tackle drug-related challenges and HIV through stronger partnerships with faith-based organisations and community leaders.

