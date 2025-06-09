Ministry refutes social media claims regarding Abu Dhabi embassy

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has refuted recent social media claims concerning Fiji’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry states that at no time have the embassy’s core diplomatic responsibilities been compromised.

It says the embassy provided full support to the recent official visit to the UAE by the Fiji delegation, led by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu earlier this month.

The Ministry says it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability in all diplomatic engagements.

It adds that it has full confidence in its diplomats to perform their duties with distinction and to safeguard Fiji’s reputation on the global stage.

The Ministry is strongly urging social media users to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation that undermines Fiji’s foreign service, diminishes the critical role of Fijian diplomats and exposes them to unjust victimisation online.

Furthermore, the Ministry says it reserves the right to refer the matter to the Online Safety Commission and to take appropriate action against individuals or groups responsible for disseminating false information or inciting harassment of its officers.

