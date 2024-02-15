Ministry prepares report on UN Smart Island Model

The Ministry of Communications will soon submit a report to the government with regards to the UN Smart Island model, which was piloted in Rotuma.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the model focuses on investing in digital connectivity and bridging the digital divide in Fiji.

Ali says that the involvement of other stakeholders is important to ensure that data is collected and submitted to the cabinet for endorsement before it is rolled out to other communities.

“And we need other partners apart from the UN to see what expertise we can leverage because, with connectivity, we also need to take care of the cyber security aspects, educational aspects, and online safety aspects.”.

Ali adds that they want to do things step by step, pick a small community, and approach it in a way where they can somewhat reflect an ideal sort of connectivity for the communities.

The PS states that ensuring quality connections to communities is vital so that they can access essential services such as health, education, and more.