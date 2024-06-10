Ministry of iTaukei Affairs begins public consultations

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will conduct public consultations in the Northern Division today as part of the ongoing Review of the Fijian Administration.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized the importance of gathering public input to inform the administration review before a final report is compiled for Cabinet approval.

The consultations aim to solicit the views of the people regarding the current state and future direction of the Fijian Administration.

These insights will be crucial in shaping the recommendations presented to the Cabinet.

The first consultation session will take place at the Friendly North Inn in Macuata, starting at 10 a.m. today.

The Ministry encourages all stakeholders to participate in these consultations to ensure their voices are heard.

In addition to attending the sessions, individuals and groups can submit their views in writing.

Written submissions can be posted or hand-delivered to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.