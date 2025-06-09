Ministry kicks off FBEA training

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has launched Fiji Business Excellence Awards training in Suva.

The initiative aims to drive the Ministry’s transformation and enhance service delivery.

Permanent Secretary Paula Cirikiyasawa said business excellence must be central to the Ministry’s operations.

He outlined key initiatives shaping the transformation.

The Signiflow platform has streamlined workflows, boosting efficiency, transparency, and accountability.



Workplace modernisation includes new staff uniforms and Microsoft 365 to support professionalism and collaboration.

Cirikiyasawa emphasised stronger inter-divisional coordination, noting recent joint sessions in Kadavu ensure better decision-making and improved public services.

He also explained a Reintegration Framework for returning scholars to fully utilise their skills, support professional growth, and strengthen staff morale.

A team of officers from all divisions has been named Business Excellence Champions to promote best practices, continuous improvement and high performance.

The training is led by Colin Yabaki, Head of Productivity and Innovation at the Attorney-General’s Office, a veteran FBEA evaluator and mentor.

The Ministry states it aims to embed business excellence principles across all levels as it continues its transformation.

