Ministry honors Reverend Tugi’s service to vulnerable communities

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection expresses its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and the wider faith community on the passing of Reverend Simione Tugi, former General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches.

Ministry says that Reverend Tugi was a compassionate and principled leader whose life of service was rooted in faith, dignity, and social justice.

Ministry adds that he strongly supported the Ministry’s street dwellers initiative, as well as dialogues on drug abuse and HIV, and championed efforts to promote healing, recovery, and reintegration into society.

Through his leadership, he worked with fellow faith leaders to help street dwellers and provide access to education, skills training, and opportunities for those rebuilding their lives. His advocacy also strengthened partnerships to guide youth toward a sustainable and dignified future.

The Ministry honours Reverend Tugi’s legacy of faith-driven service, unity, and care for the marginalized, noting that his contributions have left a lasting impact on Fiji’s vulnerable communities.

