Ministry focuses on resolving misunderstanding

The sugarcane farming communities in Labasa have been facing challenges in the past decades due to misunderstandings amongst stakeholders.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says this is an area of focus for the ministry, particularly for those who are based at the Labasa office.

He says all complaints and issues faced by farmers in the North are normally ignored.

The minister adds that they are also tightening monitoring of projects.

“I know what has been happening in the last 14 years: our sugar industry stakeholders were not on talking terms. The Sugarcane Growers Fund doesn’t talk to the Growers Council, and the Growers Council doesn’t talk to FSC. So this will become a medium where all the industry stakeholders have to open and register to him; he will bring it to us and make sure it gets solved.”

Singh adds that with 25 new project schedules for the North, transparency and accountability are crucial for the welfare of all farmers.

“We don’t want the government’s money to be abused. When we head out for funding, we expect the projects to be complete. So this is where the ministry will be here, who will monitor the projects, and they will be in a timely manner, and if there is any abuse, he strictly advises the head office.”

Also later this week, the ministry will be visiting Labasa, Savusavu, and Taveuni to hand out funding projects that would benefit not only the farming communities but also the multi-ethnic communities.

