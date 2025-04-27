Ministry faces staffing crisis

Principal Fisheries Officer Saimone Tauvoli [Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries is struggling with a staffing shortfall that is affecting its ability to support coastal communities and tackle illegal fishing.

Principal Fisheries Officer Saimone Tauvoli said this shortage was hindering the ministry’s ability to deliver vital services.

This is especially in remote maritime areas where illegal and unregulated fishing remains a growing concern.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry had requested funding for 280 staff posts to carry out its national responsibilities.

“If those staff can be put in place and funded, we can significantly enhance our visibility and services to the communities that rely on us.”

Tauvoli reiterated the critical need for proper staffing, particularly in the context of feedback received during recent provincial council meetings.

With ongoing threats from illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, the ministry is renewing calls for better resourcing, highlighting that its limited workforce weakens enforcement and outreach efforts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.