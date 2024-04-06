Ministry committed to improving services

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is committed to enhancing agricultural and water management initiatives.

The Ministry has nine programs in total and has received a budget of $16.2 million for this financial year to execute all the essential functions under the programs.

The Ministry’s Waterways Director, Marau Vuli, says they remain committed to addressing all the relevant work to improve all its key deliverables.

“For the budget utilization, we are still committed to utilizing 100 percent of the $16.2 million budget; that is our commitment to the utilization.”

Vuli also mentioned the nine programs that will be implemented under the budget.

“The programs include maintenance of rice irrigation schemes, drainage and flood protection works, watershed management, maintenance of drainage systems for non-municipal areas and coastal erosion protection works, drainage for farmland, drainage for rural residential areas, irrigation support for farm development, and dredging of rivers.”

He adds that current works are still awaiting the respective tender processes but remain committed to utilizing their funds before the end of the financial year.