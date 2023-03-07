Ministry begins consultations with rural communities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government’s responsibility is to raise the standard of living in the rural and maritime areas.

While speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Voqa Ni Davui programme Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says they will visit the people on the ground to see what best they can do to help them in their everyday living.

Ditoka says they began their tour last week on Rotuma Island and consult with the community elders on the ways forward in terms of development and other issues.

The Minister says this will not only help the rural communities as it will also helping the government determine the kinds of assistance a particular community needs.