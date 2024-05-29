Ministry advances mud crab fattening project

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Fisheries has successfully concluded Trial 4 of the Mud Crab Fattening Project under the Sustainable Development Goal 14 Life Below Water initiative.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the University of the South Pacific.

It focuses on sustainable aquaculture practices, aims to boost the mud crab population and improve the livelihood of local communities through innovative aquaculture techniques.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Trial 4 was conducted in Vunuku Village, in Rewa Province from January until last week.

This phase involved raising 110 undersized crabs in dug-out ponds.

By the end of the trial, 64 crabs were recaptured, with 17 reaching legal size, averaging 12.9 cm.



[Source: Supplied]

These crabs were subsequently sold, generating over $200 in revenue for the village.

Additionally, incidental harvests of fish and prawns from the ponds provided unexpected supplementary income, further benefiting the local community.

Despite the success, challenges such as stray dogs invading the ponds and crabs escaping persist.

However, the local fishermen remain highly motivated, continuously working to improve their methods by re-installing fences and managing the ponds collectively.