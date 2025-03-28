Minister slams racism claims by political parties

Minister Charan Jeath Singh [File Photo]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media from certain political parties and proposed parties alleging a rise in racism and discrimination under the current coalition government.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh stresses that Fiji remains a multiracial nation, where unity and collaboration prevail under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s leadership.

He condemned the use of racial abuse as a cheap tactic for political relevance.

“I don’t think people will buy that. People understand that in Fiji, we have to stay in a multiracial community, a multiracial society. We have to work side by side. So any type of these racial things, I think people who are trying to ignite that, it won’t work for them.”

Singh says the current government has been working closely with all minority groups through assistance and recognition.

“We are very mindful that everybody should work together. Everybody should be looked after. So the way that we are currently running, I think most of the people are enjoying these government services and enjoying the stability. And I think, as the prime minister said last week somewhere, that this government will continue to be there for the next two terms.”

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu adds that the government remains committed to more action through assistance and works carried out on the ground regardless of race or identity over claims and speculations.

Singh adds that under the coalition government, the Ministry of Multiethnic Affairs was reintroduced, which proves that the government is committed to looking after the minority and less fortunate groups in Fiji.

