Minister rejects FCEF claims on labor law reforms

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh (left), FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard

The Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, says it is regrettable that despite accommodating the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation over the past two weeks, its Chief Executive has chosen to make unwarranted allegations.

His comments come after FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard expressed that employers, investors, and even micro and small business owners are calling for fair and balanced labour law reforms.

The Ministry is currently undertaking a nationwide public consultation on the proposed Employment Relations Bill and the Work Care Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

Bernard claims that the amendments are overly focused on penalizing employers and business owners while increasing benefits for workers, regardless of company size, sector conditions, or the overall state of the economy.

Bernard says the goal should be to modernize labour laws in a way that transforms Fiji’s workforce, strengthens businesses, and drives economic growth.

However, the Minister says the review has been initiated in response to evolving workforce demographics, the need to adapt to emerging global trends and challenges, the desire to protect workers from exploitation while ensuring minimum employment terms and conditions, and the goal of enhancing job security.

Singh states that the review aims to comply with international labour standards, promote economic growth through improved productivity, address employment issues related to climate change, and strengthen workplace enforcement and compliance.

The Minister states that following the nationwide public consultations, they will hold a separate session with the FCEF on January 20th, as requested by Bernard.

Singh says that during a talanoa session on January 6th, he fully briefed Bernard on the process to be followed, including the referral of the proposed bill to the relevant Parliamentary Sector Committee for nationwide consultations after its introduction in Parliament during the March session.

Singh says Bernard thanked him for acceding to his request and for refreshing him on the due process.

Singh states that it is regrettable that despite the Ministry always accommodating the FCEF, Bernard has chosen to make unwarranted allegations against the process.