Minister reaffirms commitment to Govind Park project completion

Govind Park [File Photo]

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa has affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion and elevated standards of capital projects across the nation.

The minister’s statement comes in the wake of concerns raised regarding the Govind Park project in Ba, which has been plagued by mismanagement, causing a six-year hiatus in hosting tournaments.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa assures that steps will be taken to resolve the issues surrounding the poorly managed Govind Park project.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the appointment and confirmation, lead consultant is working on phase two of the project. We should be able to complete to ensure that people of Ba enjoy watching their own players play in front of the Govind Park.”



Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad, during a visit to the stadium in September, also expressed concerns about the project’s management and safety standards.