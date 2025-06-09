Minister meets ADB leaders, reaffirms development partnership

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FINANCE/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel has met with senior Asian Development Bank officials to reaffirm Fiji’s long-standing partnership with the regional development lender.

The meeting, held at Ro Lalabalavu House in Suva, was attended by ADB Regional Director Azusa Sato and Director General for the Pacific Department Emma Veve.

Minister Immanuel congratulated Sato on her new posting and described ADB as one of Fiji’s key strategic development partners, acknowledging the bank’s continued support in areas such as infrastructure development, climate resilience, and budget support.

He also highlighted ADB’s timely assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting its role in supporting Fiji through a challenging economic period.

Discussions during the meeting covered ongoing joint budget support programmes with the World Bank, the Government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, and opportunities to strengthen private sector–led growth and regional cooperation in the Pacific.

Both the Government of Fiji and ADB reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration aimed at supporting Fiji’s development priorities and strengthening economic resilience.

