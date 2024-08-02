Minister hands over boat and water tanks

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Education is key to unlocking a golden door of freedom.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro says the government is committed to equitable access to education.

He adds that the Ministry continues to spend substantial amounts on purchasing boats and engines to tend to various school requests around Fiji.

He handed over a 28-foot boat with a 40-hp Mercury Outboard Engine, 100L outboard motor fuel, and two 300-litre water tanks to Vatulele District School in Fiji.

Radrodro says the boat and engine will improve access to transport for students.